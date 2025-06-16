Hot temps & high fire danger!

Hot, dry & breezy today: all the ingredients for high fire danger across Southern UT. A dry cold front brings some relief Tuesday, but temps bounce back with very hot weather expected by Thursday.
SALT LAKE CITY
Monday: Mostly sunny & very warm. Highs: Mid 90s.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.
ST. GEORGE
Monday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 106.
Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.
