The heat is still on! Hot & dry across the north, with more showers & t-storms across the south. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding. Showers will become more widespread tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 106.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with showers & t-storms decreasing. Lows: Near 80.