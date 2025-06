The heat is back on! A gradual warming & drying trend is expected with near record temps possible early next week. A surge of monsoonal moisture is possible in the south by the middle of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

