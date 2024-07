High pressure building over Utah will bring increasingly hot temperatures this week. First to Southern Utah early in the week, then across the rest of the area over the next few days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny with areas of patchy smoke. Highs: Near 109.

Monday Night: Clear. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows: Mid 70s.