Hot week ahead; Mtn. thunderstorms possible

If you liked the weather this weekend, you'll love today!

It's going to be a sunny start to the week with temperatures climbing about 10 degrees above average. It's expected to be in the low 90s along the Wasatch Front and near 100 in the St. George area. With high pressure building, it's going to warm up even more later this week.

Isolated PM t-storms are possible over the mountains today & tomorrow. A storm will brush by Northern Utah on Wednesday but could bring stronger t-storms with a chance of gusty microburst winds.

Hot, dry, windy conditions will lead to high fire danger across the south by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & very warm. Highs: Near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 100.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 70s.

