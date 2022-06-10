Hot weekend ahead; Cool & wet early next week

If you like it hot, you'll love this weekend!

High pressure will keep it dry and help temperatures climb about 10 to 15 degrees above average over the next few days. Record heat is possible Sunday, especially in the south. Make sure you drink plenty of water and avoid any strenuous activity during the heat of the day.

Winds will increase across Southern & Eastern Utah Sunday, leading to an increase in fire danger. The winds will be ahead of a strong cold front that will move across the state Monday. It'll get a lot cooler by then with a chance of showers across the north.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: near 70.

Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Mid 90s.

Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Mid 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 105.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 106.

Sunday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 106.