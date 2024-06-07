Hot weekend ahead; Gusty winds possible

Near record heat is possible again, especially in the south. Temps will drop slightly this weekend. Increasing moisture will bring a chance of mainly dry t-storms with gusty winds possible.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Low 90s.



Friday Night: Showers ending; clouds decreasing. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Mid 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 105.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 103.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 100.