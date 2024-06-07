Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot weekend ahead; Gusty winds possible

Posted at 5:57 AM, Jun 07, 2024

Near record heat is possible again, especially in the south. Temps will drop slightly this weekend. Increasing moisture will bring a chance of mainly dry t-storms with gusty winds possible.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Low 90s.

Friday Night:  Showers ending; clouds decreasing.  Lows:  Mid 60s.
Saturday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 90.
Sunday:  Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of PM showers & t-storms.  Highs:  Mid 90s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday:  Sunny & very hot.  Highs:  Near 105.
Friday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Mid 70s.
Saturday:  Sunny & hot.  Highs:  Near 103.
Sunday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Near 100.

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere