Hot & windy today; Cooler this weekend

Posted at 5:51 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 07:51:27-04

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot, & windy! South winds increasing to 20-30 mph, possibly gusting above 40 mph. Highs: Near 101.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy & breezy with winds decreasing. Lows: Lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & slightly cooler. South winds 20-30 mph & possibly gusting higher. Slight chance of dry t-storms. Highs: Lower 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & cooler with a 20% chance of rain showers. Highs: Near 80.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & hot. SW winds increasing to 25-35 mph & possibly gusting near 55 mph. Highs: Near 102.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. SW winds 20-30 mph. Lows: Near 70

Saturday: Becoming sunny. SW winds 25-35 mph with gusts near 40 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

