Hot & windy today; High fire danger

Hot & dry again today with gusty winds keeping fire danger high. Temps will drop a little tomorrow behind a weak cold front. Moisture moving into the south could bring heavy rain late in the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & hot with isolated PM t-storms possible. Some storms could produce strong gusty winds. Highs: Near 100.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with decreasing t-storms. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 105.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 70s.

