Hot & windy today; Strong storms possible in the north

Strong to severe PM t-storms are possible in the north today. Strong winds, lightning, & hail are possible. Hot, dry, & windy conditions across the south become more widespread tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & hot with a 20% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Some storms could produce strong gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 90s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny & hot. Highs: Near 102.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

