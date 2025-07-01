Hottest day of the week; Thunderstorms possible

The first day of July will be a hot one! Moisture moving north will bring an increasing chance of t-storms through Thursday. Likely drying out by 4th of July and into the holiday weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & hot with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 100.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with isolated t-storms possible in the evening. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & very hot. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 106.

Tuesday Night: Becoming partly cloudy after evening t-storms. Lows: Upper 70s.

