How does this warm December compare to previous years in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — It's been a warm December so far here in Utah. But how does it rank in comparison to years past?

FOX 13 News spoke with meteorologist Julie Cunningham from the National Weather Service to find out where we stand.

Cunningham said this has been the 10th warmest December on record for Salt Lake City.

"We're kind of seeing the same thing down in southern Utah," she said. St. George is experiencing its 7th-highest December on record.

And what about the recent inversion episode, where we had 10 days of strong inversion? Did that skew the numbers?

"I believe so," Cunningham said. "Because when we get these inversions, you know, the valleys are trapped under that inversion, and they really struggle to warm up, even under high pressure, which is kind of unlike what we see in the summer, of course, where high pressure would lead to warmer temperatures."

Now in more specific numbers, the mean temperature (taking the average high and low) is 39.6 degrees this month. The overall average for December is 32.2. The warmest December on record came in at 41.9 in 1917.

Up at Alta last Friday, they had a high temperature of 49 degrees, so it's very unseasonably warm.

