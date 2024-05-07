How much snow did May storm bring to Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — You know what they say - April showers brings May flowers! But in Utah's case, the flowers were frozen over by a late-season storm that delivered some serious powder.

The wintery storm made its impact on Sunday and continued through Tuesday, bringing frigid temperatures, rain, snow, frost and wind.

While most valleys saw trace amounts of snow on Sunday especially, with not a lot of sticking, mountain areas were transformed into winter wonderlands.

Once the clouds somewhat cleared, more than TWO FEET of fresh snow was left at Alta. Yep, you read that right. In total, Alta received 31 inches of snow over the last three days.

Liberty, a town just North of Eden in Weber County, also had some digging to do as 14 inches of snow fell in their area.

Bountiful wasn't far behind with 11.5 inches of snow.

Even areas in Salt Lake City saw significant snowfall, with 7.5 inches recorded. Suncrest, in Draper, recieved 5.5 inches and Cottonwood Heights saw five inches.

Heading into central Utah, Cedar City got just about 1.4 inches of fresh powder, just enough to leave a good dusting and remind everyone that Spring in Utah is truly a roller coaster.

Utah's Weather Authority

Looking ahead, stormy conditions will finally begin pass through Tuesday evening but not before one more night of freeze watches.

Cover your garden beds or bring plants inside as temperatures could be at or below 32 degree and as low as 27 degrees in Eastern Box Elder County, Tooele/Rush Valleys, Utah Valley and the San Rafael Swell, the National Weather Service reports.

Wednesday, conditions will finally dry out and temperatures will warm up during the second half of the week.

Is it the last winter storm of the season?? Only time will tell. Don't pack away your sweaters just yet!