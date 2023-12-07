Incoming storm to drop temperatures and bring snow to northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — After multiple days of above-average temperatures in the 50s, an incoming storm through the weekend will drop temperatures and bring more snow to northern Utah.

A weak storm will brush by Utah on Thursday, bringing a bit of valley rain and mountain snow to some northern areas.

Temperatures will also drop on Thursday, with a high of 47 degrees expected in Salt Lake City. That still feels warm for December but compared to the high temperatures in the 50s earlier in the week, it's a cool down.

A stronger, colder storm will make snow more likely on Friday which may bring significant totals to northern Utah. It's possible snow could reach the valleys, but Utah's Weather Authority expects it to stay mainly in the mountains with rain in lower elevations.

The National Weather Service reports northern mountains could get anywhere from eight to 16 inches of fresh powder, with higher amounts in the upper Cottonwood Canyons and Logan mountains.

Be prepared for the heaviest storm impacts on Friday morning, which could make for tough conditions during the morning commute.

On Saturday, the storm moves out and Utah will have a little break before another system on Sunday into Monday.

Once again, the expected storm is weak, so the National Weather Service is uncertain about exactly how much precipitation Utah could receive.

NWS reports the best totals will likely be closer to the border between Utah and Idaho.