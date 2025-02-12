Incoming storm will FINALLY bring snow to arid southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — An incoming storm this week will be the biggest of the season for the entire state of Utah, but especially for southern Utah.

St. George hasn’t seen any measurable precipitation since the day before Thanksgiving — around 77 days ago. Based on records dating back to the early 1980s, this is the driest it’s ever been in terms of snow water content.

Gardner Peak in the Pine Valley Mountains is currently at just 22% of its average snowpack, while the La Sal Mountains are not much better, with only 33% of the typical snow accumulation for this time of year.

The snowpack across much of the region is notably sparse.

I spoke with Hayden Mahan, a hydrology meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.

"So we're actually anywhere between six to seven inches of water below normal, below where we should be this time of year," Mahan said. "So even if we get one to maybe even up to three inches, we're going to need to do that two or three more times in order to catch up to where we should be this time of year."

Thanks to the wetter-than-usual conditions over the past two years, the reservoirs are above average right now.

However, the bigger concerns for agriculture, gardening, and even regular household water use could arise next year if the dry conditions persist.



