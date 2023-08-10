Increasing showers & thunderstorms

Sunny and warmer across Northern Utah...another beautiful August day!

Monsoonal moisture will move north and become more widespread today, bringing scattered showers & t-storms across Southern & Central Utah. Initially, some of the storms could be dry and bring gusty winds. Rain will be more likely by this afternoon and could be heavy at times.

The flash flood potential will be highest in Washington & Kane counties, as well as near Capitol Reef.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 90s.



Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Mid 90s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with decreasing showers & t-storms. Lows: Near 70.