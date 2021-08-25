Increasing smoke; Isolated thunderstorms possible

A series of weak weather disturbances will bring the threat of isolated high-based showers and thunderstorms today, mainly south of Salt Lake City. Dry lightning and microburst winds are likely to be the biggest impacts. Smoke will increase across Northern Utah today and become more widespread overnight.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & smoky. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 90.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs: Near 102.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear with patchy smoke. Lows: Upper 60s.