High pressure building over the area early this week will keep it dry. Weak inversions could bring valley haze. The next storm will impact northern & central Utah Thanksgiving Day into Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.