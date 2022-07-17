Intense heat wave on the Wasatch Front

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for the Wasatch Front today. This is dangerous heat with recommendations of limiting your time for outdoor exposure during the afternoon hours.

Some moisture moves towards Northern Utah by this evening providing a chance for some rain and an isolated thunderstorm tonight. Slightly cooler temperatures expected for Monday and Tuesday with a small chance for an afternoon shower.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 105.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Lows: Low 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance for rain. Highs: Near 100.

St. George

Sunday: Morning showers and hot. Highs: Near 107.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 80.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 106.