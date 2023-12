SALT LAKE CITY — A strong inversion will remain across the northern valleys with poor air quality. A weak weather system could bring slight improvement mid-week, but a strong storm will move in this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Morning fog. Mostly cloudy & hazy through the day. Highs: Near 40.

Monday Night: Cloudy & hazy with areas of fog forming. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.