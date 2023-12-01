Inversion ending; Get ready for snow!

A series of storm systems will move through this weekend, breaking up the inversion and bringing a chance of significant snow to northern Utah. It's going to dry out again by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Cloudy with decreasing haze and increasing snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Highs: Upper 30s.

Friday Night: Snow with about an inch on the valley floor. Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Snow likely with accumulations possible. Highs: Near 40.

Sunday: A mix of rain and snow in the morning changing to rain in the afternoon. Highs: Low 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs: Low 50s.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Sunday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.