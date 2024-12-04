Inversion firmly in place; Air quality gets worse

Valley inversions across northern & central Utah will stay in place through Saturday.

With cold air trapped in the valleys, some temperatures could drop a little lower than yesterday. As the inversion gets stronger, air quality will get worse and become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

I'm keeping my fingers crossed that a storm on Sunday will break up the inversion, and at the very least bring better air quality! Rain & snow might be modest with this storm, but it's going to usher in colder air with a big drop in temps by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Patchy fog possible in the morning. Mostly sunny & hazy. Highs: Mid 40s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

