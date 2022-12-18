Inversion Invasion

As cold air is trapped along the valley floors, an inversion strengthens and haze increases. This will be in place through mid week until a weak storm moves into northern and central Utah.
An additional storm will sweep in for Friday. These two storms will help mix out the air and provide a fresh layer of snow heading into the holiday weekend.
Salt Lake City
Sunday: Hazy sunshine. Highs: Near 30.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper teens.
Monday: Hazy sunshine. Highs: Mid 30s.
St. George
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 20s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.