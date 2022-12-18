Inversion Invasion

As cold air is trapped along the valley floors, an inversion strengthens and haze increases. This will be in place through mid week until a weak storm moves into northern and central Utah.

An additional storm will sweep in for Friday. These two storms will help mix out the air and provide a fresh layer of snow heading into the holiday weekend.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Hazy sunshine. Highs: Near 30.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper teens.

Monday: Hazy sunshine. Highs: Mid 30s.

St. George

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.