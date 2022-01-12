Unhealthy air quality; Improvement later this week

Air quality is going to be as bad as it looks today!

With the inversion still firmly in place, air quality has become unhealthy along parts of the Wasatch Front. Valley haze will be even thicker today with visibility dropping. But while cold air and pollution remain trapped in the northern valleys, milder temperatures are expected over the higher terrain and across Central & Southern Utah.

A weak, and likely dry, cold front will slide across Utah on Friday. That should be enough to weaken the inversions and bring a big improvement in air quality.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & hazy. Highs: Low 40s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear & hazy. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.