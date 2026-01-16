Inversion is finally weakening!

Inversions are still in place across the northern valleys, leading to more haze, poor air quality, and areas of fog. Morning fog has been most persistent in E. Box Elder County and could develop in other areas near the Great Salt Lake, Utah Lake, and parts of Cache Valley.

Luckily, the inversion weakened a little yesterday and could even more today as colder air makes it's way into Utah. The big question is how much? It's unlikely the inversion will be dislodged, but at the very least, air quality and visibility should improve later today and Saturday.

It's going to stay sunny through the weekend with mild temps on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Weaker inversions are possible as the dry weather pattern continues through next week. As of now, any precipitation is unlikely before next Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly sunny & hazy with patchy morning fog possible. Highs: Near 40.

Friday Night: Mostly clear & hazy. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday & Sunday: Hazy sunshine. Highs: Low 40s.

MLK Jr. Day (Monday): Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday & Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

MLK Mr. Day (Monday): Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

