Cold & hazy today! High pressure will keep it dry, but also allow valley inversions across Northern Utah to remain through at least Wednesday. Better air quality is possible later this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly sunny & hazy. Highs: Upper 30s.

Monday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Lower 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 20s.