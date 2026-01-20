Inversions building; Air quality decreasing

Time to head back to work & school after a long holiday weekend! Make sure you grab your best coat before you head out, it's another cold morning across Utah!

In spite of the cold mornings, mild weather is expected this week. But as inversions redevelop, valley haze will build & air quality will get worse.

A weak storm drops in late this week, but likely only brings light precipitation to the south. Mainly light mountain snow. However, with colder air moving in with the storm, the inversions should weaken and lead to improving air quality.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny with increasing valley haze. Highs: Mid 40s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy & hazy. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.

