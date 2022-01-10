Inversions building; Air quality will get worse

After some stormy weather last week, high pressure building over the area will keep it sunny and dry this week.

Unfortunately, valley inversions will strengthen across Northern Utah. So while it'll be mild over the higher valleys and mountains, cold air and pollution will be trapped in the valleys. This will lead to poor air quality and likely continue through much of the upcoming week. As always, driving less and not idling the car will help out.

Patchy fog will be possible near Bear Lake, Cache Valley, and along the Wasatch Back the next few nights.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny with increasing haze. Highs: Near 40.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy & hazy. Lows: Lower 20s

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.