Inversions continue; Air quality becoming unhealthy

A break from the storms this week, but not the bad air! So, I think a lot of us might be tempted to wear a mask until things improve!

Valley inversions will stay in place across northern & central Utah through at least Friday. A weak storm brushing by at the end of the week might bring a little improvement. The best chance of better air quality is with a stronger system early next week.

Tuesday: Hazy. Becoming mostly sunny after morning clouds. Highs: Mid 40s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows: Near 30.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Tuesday Night:  Mostly cloudy.  Lows:  Upper 30s.
