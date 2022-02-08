Inversions firmly in place; Valley haze lingers

Valley haze is back and it's going to stick around for awhile.

A ridge of high pressure along the west coast is blocking any strong storms from moving through and breaking up the inversions. As a result, pollution will continue to build and valley haze will linger. However, weak storms brushing by to our north and east over the next few days could limit the severity of the inversions. That could keep air quality from getting as bad as it otherwise would.

Temperatures will be mild for early February. It sill looks like it'll warm up near 50 along the Wasatch Front by this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny and hazy. Highs: Mid 40s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.