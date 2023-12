High pressure building across the area will keep it storm-free for the rest of the week. Valley inversions will strengthen with increasing valley haze through at least early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny and hazy. Highs: Low 40s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.