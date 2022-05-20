Is this May or March? Feeling winter-ish ahead of weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — You'll be excused if you check the calendar after checking the weather on Friday. Temperatures usually reserved for March are being felt near the end of May around Utah.

The cold front that came through northern Utah on Thursday will make its way down south, making for a chilly and breezy afternoon.

A hard freeze warning is in place for the mountain valleys, with a chance for rain and possibly light snow showers in northern Utah and southwest Wyoming. Wintry conditions could be felt in Parleys Canyon and the upper Cottonwood Canyons by Friday afternoon and into the evening.

A wind advisory is in effect for areas of lower Washington County, excluding St. George. Gusts in excess of 45 mph will be possible through the morning.

The cool weather won't last long as things will warm up on Saturday with temperatures heading into the 70s into Sunday.