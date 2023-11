A southwest flow will keep it mild through at least the first half of the week. The timing is uncertain, but a storm system is expected to bring cooler, wet weather by the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly sunny. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 70.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.