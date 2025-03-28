Watch Now
It feels like March again!

Cloudy & cooler today with a stronger storm bringing even colder, wet weather tomorrow. After a break on Sunday, an active weather pattern will keep it cool & wet into early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy & cooler. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night:  Mostly cloudy.  Lows:  Lower 40s.
Saturday:  Rain likely.  Highs:  Low 50s.
Sunday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Mid 50s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday:  Mostly cloudy & cooler.  Highs:  Near 70.
Friday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows:  Upper 40s.
Saturday:  Becoming mostly sunny.  Highs:  Near 70.
Sunday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs  Near 70.
