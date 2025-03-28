It feels like March again!

Cloudy & cooler today with a stronger storm bringing even colder, wet weather tomorrow. After a break on Sunday, an active weather pattern will keep it cool & wet into early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy & cooler. Highs: Near 60.



Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 40s.

Saturday: Rain likely. Highs: Low 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Mostly cloudy & cooler. Highs: Near 70.



Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 40s.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs Near 70.

