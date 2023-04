Sunny & warmer today & tomorrow. Cooler & windy as a cold front brushes by Thursday night into Friday morning. Temps climb again this weekend, bringing some of the warmest weather so far this year.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 60s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.