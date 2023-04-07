It finally feels like spring!

High pressure building over Utah will keep it storm-free with a warming trend through early next week. Colder, wet weather will move back in by the middle of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing this afternoon. Highs: Low 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs: Low 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.