It finally feels like spring!

High pressure building over Utah will keep it storm-free with a warming trend through early next week. Colder, wet weather will move back in by the middle of next week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing this afternoon. Highs: Low 50s.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.
Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.
Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 60s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs: Low 70s.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.