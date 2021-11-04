It won't feel like November this afternoon!

High pressure will bring mild and dry weather for the rest of the week. A weak weather system will graze Northern Utah as it slides east tonight. Any precipitation is expected to stay north of the area. The main impact in Utah will be an increase in light south winds, which will help temperatures climb higher than yesterday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 60s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.