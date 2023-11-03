It won't feel like November this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

The first weekend of November will be a warm one! A weak storm will brush by Saturday night, but without much impact. A stronger system will bring colder, wet weather by early next week.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

Saturday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.