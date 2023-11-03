It won't feel like November this weekend!

Watch Now
SALT LAKE CITY

The first weekend of November will be a warm one! A weak storm will brush by Saturday night, but without much impact. A stronger system will bring colder, wet weather by early next week.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Friday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Lower 40s.
Saturday:  Becoming partly cloudy.  Highs:  Upper 60s.
Sunday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Mid 60s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday:  Becoming sunny.  Highs:  Mid 70s.
Friday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Mid 40s.
Saturday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Mid 70s.
Sunday:  Mostly sunny.  Highs:  Mid 70s.

    




    
    
    
