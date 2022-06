Monsoon moisture still lingers across central and southern Utah giving a chance for afternoon thunderstorms through the weekend.

Looks to stay dry for the north. The moisture moves away by Monday and we start cranking up the heat.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: Low 90s.

St. George

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 100.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 100.