It's Groundhog Day...but still waiting for winter in Utah!

Punxsutawney Phil, the most famous groundhog in the country, saw his shadow this morning. As the legend goes, that means 6 more weeks of winter. (It ends in 6 weeks anyway when spring officially starts, but let's just have fun with it!)

Unfortunately, here in Utah we're still waiting to get hit with some big winter storms. And we're going to have to wait awhile longer. As has been the case most of the season, high pressure will build over the west. That's going to keep it storm-free with mild & dry weather for the next several days.

Inversions will develop, especially by mid-week with increasing valley haze expected.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming sunny after morning clouds. Highs: Near 70.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

