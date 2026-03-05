Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

It's still winter! More rain & snow today

It's still winter - Thursday, March 5
Posted
and last updated

It felt like spring yesterday, but a later winter storm is moving through today & tomorrow!

The storm moved in overnight, but is splitting apart. As a result, precipitation will wind down the morning. Then, after a break much of the day, rain & snow will fill back in this evening & linger into midday Friday.

Heavy mountain snow is possible with mainly a rain/snow mix in the valleys. Accumulating valley snow is most likely in Sanpete & Sevier valleys with minor accumulations possible elsewhere. At the very least, be prepared for wet roads tonight & for the Friday morning commute.

It's going to dry out & warm up this weekend with mild weather lingering at least through early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with rain & snow showers. After a break during the middle of the day, showers fill back in by late afternoon & evening. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 40s.

Thursday: Rain & snow likely with minor accumulations possible. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Slight chance of early morning showers, then becoming sunny. North winds 10-20 mph, stronger near the canyons. Highs: Near 60.

Thursday: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere