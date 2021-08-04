July was Utah's hottest month ever

SALT LAKE CITY — July was the hottest month in Salt Lake City since the National Signal Service, the earliest precursor to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City, started keeping track in 1974.

Amazingly, June was even more extraordinary when it comes to defying average temperatures.

Below are the average temperatures for the last five months of June in Utah. The second line is the 30-year average updated just last year, and below that is the average from the thirty years ending in 2010.

The numbers show how extraordinary June of 2021 was: almost nine degrees above the new monthly average.

Check out every day of June this year with the base line being the average temperature. Every number above that line is the number of degrees above average. Incredibly, 27 of the thirty days in the month were above average, while 18 of those days were 10 or more degrees above average.

At over 81 degrees, the average July temperature is almost ten degrees above the June average at 71.6.

Below is every July for five years; all hotter than even the hot new average, and July 2021 edged out 2017 as the hottest month every recorded in Utah.

Here's how it looked day to day. Just two days below average for the entire month.