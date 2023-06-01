June is off to a stormy start!

Get ready for some wet weather! Showers & t-storms will increase through the end of the week. Cooler temperatures are expected heading into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 80.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers & t-storms possibly lingering overnight. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 80s.



Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers & thunderstorms in the evening. Lows: Mid 60s.