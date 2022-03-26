June weather in March

With high pressure and the flow out of the south, temperatures will soar to record breaking levels. We hang on to the heat through the weekend with an approaching storm that will bring temperatures back to normal by Tuesday with a chance of valley rain and mountains snow.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs: Low 80s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and record breaking heat. Highs: Mid 80s.

St. George

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 80s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs: Upper 80s.