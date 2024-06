Great weather for Juneteenth! Warming up again over the next few days. Moisture moving into Eastern Utah will bring a chance of t-storms late Thursday into Friday. Hot & dry this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Juneteenth / Wednesday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Low 80s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Juneteenth / Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 90s.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 60s.