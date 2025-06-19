Juneteenth: No holiday from the heat!

No holiday from the hot weather! Near record heat along with dry, windy conditions will bring increased fire danger to most of Utah today through Saturday. Much cooler this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Juneteenth: Sunny & very hot! SW winds 5-15 mph. Highs: Near 102.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear & warm. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Juneteenth: Sunny & very hot. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 107.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

