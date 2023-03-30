Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Keep the snow-scrapers handy!

Posted at 5:37 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 07:49:15-04

Colder with more rain and snow showers today. Heavy snow is expected across Northern & Central Utah tonight. After a break on Saturday, more wet weather moves in by the end of the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Rain & snow showers with minor accumulations possible. Colder. Highs: Low 40s.

Thursday Night: Snow likely with 1-4 inches expected on the valley floor, 3-7 inches on the benches. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Cloudy & cooler with showers and a slight chance of t-storms. Highs: Lower 50s.

Thursday Night: Showers decreasing overnight. Lows: Mid 30s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere