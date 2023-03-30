Keep the snow-scrapers handy!

Colder with more rain and snow showers today. Heavy snow is expected across Northern & Central Utah tonight. After a break on Saturday, more wet weather moves in by the end of the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Rain & snow showers with minor accumulations possible. Colder. Highs: Low 40s.

Thursday Night: Snow likely with 1-4 inches expected on the valley floor, 3-7 inches on the benches. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Cloudy & cooler with showers and a slight chance of t-storms. Highs: Lower 50s.

Thursday Night: Showers decreasing overnight. Lows: Mid 30s.