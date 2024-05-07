Keep the umbrellas handy; More rain & snow

Cold & wet across the north, while the south will be mild & dry. A warming and drying trend will begin Wednesday afternoon. A few showers will be possible across Southern Utah this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cool with rain & snow showers. Thunderstorms are possible. Highs: Upper 40s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy & colder with decreasing rain & snow showers. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny, warm, & breezy. West winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Upper 70s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.