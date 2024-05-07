Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Keep the umbrellas handy; More rain & snow

Posted at 5:56 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 07:58:05-04

Cold & wet across the north, while the south will be mild & dry. A warming and drying trend will begin Wednesday afternoon. A few showers will be possible across Southern Utah this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cool with rain & snow showers. Thunderstorms are possible. Highs: Upper 40s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy & colder with decreasing rain & snow showers. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny, warm, & breezy. West winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Upper 70s.

Tuesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Mid 40s.

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere