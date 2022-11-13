Watch Now
Keeping it cold into Monday

Posted at 10:16 AM, Nov 13, 2022
A cold northerly flow will persist across the state for the next several days. Under this flow this a weak disturbance that will push through southwestern Utah on Sunday.

This will bring a chance of some light snow showers for Beaver, Iron, Juan, & Washington counties. Most of the snow will fall over the higher terrain. The rest of the state stays dry and cold for the upcoming week.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold Highs: Near 40.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 20s.

Monday: Partly cloudy . Highs: Upper 30s.

St. George

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: Low 50s.

