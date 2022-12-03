Keeping it unsettled

A weak storm tracking today from the south moving northward. This will only bring light showers as far north as Utah county.

Another storm hits tomorrow afternoon bringing initially rain and then a mixture of rain and snow.

Both of these storms will have less of an impact than last week's storm.

By Monday, we could see another 4-8 inches up in the mountains. Very little valley accumulation is expected.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Mostly coudy. Highs: Mid 30s.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy Lows: Low 30s.

Sunday: Afternoon rain. Highs: Near 40.

St. George

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.